Authorities say a Twitter war with Greta Thunberg didn’t cause Andrew Tate’s arrest — but it sure has the internet talking about it
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate rally during COP26 on Nov. 5, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images North America/TNS

One of the most popular tweets of all time preceded a high-profile house raid and arrest of a right-wing provocateur and internet dude-bro. And the internet is having a field day with it all. On Thursday, noted misogynist and former kickboxing champ Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were detained and charged with human trafficking and forming an organized crime group. The brothers were detained in Romania along with two Romanian suspects. One of the four suspects was also charged with rape, but has not been named. The arrests follow a Twitter war between Andrew Tate and climate activist Gr...