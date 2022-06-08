Automakers side with California in lawsuit over climate change, tailpipe emissions
In this file photo, morning traffic begins to swell on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. - Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

California’s fight to regain its leadership role on regulating carbon emissions from automotive tailpipes is getting help from an unlikely ally: the car industry. Carmakers have fought with California officials for decades over air-pollution regulations. The industry initially sided with former President Donald Trump when he announced he was planning to strip California of its unique power set its own guidelines over greenhouse gas emissions. President Joe Biden’s administration announced in March it was reversing Trump’s decision, restoring California’s ability to set tougher standards than t...