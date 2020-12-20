Some doctors expect pandemic baby boom in 2021
Doctors in Buffalo, New York, are seeing more pregnant patients. - TNS

A report from WKBW out of Buffalo, New York, says doctors are expecting a baby boom in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors in the area told the local station they are seeing more pregnant patients and expect hospitals will be busy in the coming months. "Starting the first of the year, all the way through June, I think we're going to have a really big increase in deliveries," Dr. Maria Corigliano of Audubon Women's Medical Associates in Buffalo told the station. "Because what do you have to do but eat and procreate!" Corigliano said her practice delivers about 50 babies each month, bu...