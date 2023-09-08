Baby sea turtles are baking under the South Florida sun, new study suggests
In Florida there are five types of sea turtles: leatherback, loggerhead, green turtle, hawksbill and Kemp's ridley. - Tiffany Tompkins/Bradenton Herald/TNS

MIAMI — The biggest journey in a sea turtle’s life is in the first steps it takes. They face obstacles like bright street lights, hungry seabirds or raccoons and, once in the water, commercial fishing nets or stray plastic they mistake as a jellyfish snack. But now, leatherback sea turtles face another risk, according to a new Florida Atlantic University study — rising temperatures from climate change. “This is a real concern with climate change because there’s already fewer leatherbacks than other turtles, they already have a lower hatchling success, but now we know they actually are going to...

