Bill Gates says Tokyo Olympics' fate depends on vaccine roll-out: Kyodo

More than 150 charged over US Capitol rampage
More than 150 people have been charged with federal crimes so far over the January 6 rampage at the US Capitol by supporters of then president Donald Trump, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
Investigators have opened probes into more than 400 people who participated in the violent attack on the US legislature, said Michael Sherwin, the acting federal prosecutor for Washington.
'You stole a Supreme Court seat': Critics slam McConnell threat to sabotage Democratic senate
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened Tuesday to grind the workings of the notoriously sluggish upper chamber to a complete halt if the Democratic majority attempts to scrap the legislative filibuster, a warning that was met with immediate derision given the Kentucky Republican's elimination of the 60-vote rule for Supreme Court nominees less than four years ago.
In a speech on the Senate floor just hours after he dropped his demand that Democrats commit to leaving the legislative filibuster intact as part of a must-pass organizing resolution, McConnell cautioned that "destroying the filibuster would drain comity and consent from this body to a degree that would be unparalleled in living memory.""Taking that plunge would not be some progressive dream. It would be a nightmare. I guarantee it," added McConnell, who said Republicans could obstruct Senate business by denying a quorum, the number of senators required to be present for the chamber to operate.
Trump named Capitol riot lawyer to federal board — as one of his final acts
An Alabama attorney who now represents the family of Kevin Greeson, one of the rioters killed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, was appointed to a prominent agricultural board by former President Trump two days before he left office. The lawyer is also close friends with Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican whose role in the events surrounding the riots has come under increasing scrutiny, and who personally announced the last-minute appointment.
Mark McDaniel, a politically connected trial lawyer from Huntsville, exceeded the legal limit in campaign contributions to Brooks in this election cycle, according to a notice the Federal Election Commission sent the campaign on Monday. McDaniel's financial support for Brooks' federal efforts traces back to 2009. In December, he publicly defended Brooks' right to challenge the election results.
