'That's called justice': Jim Jordan mocked over tweet that 'failed to comprehend basic legal principles'

Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) Twitter account became an object of mockery after he tweeted a message that seemed to betray a lack of comprehension of basic legal principles.
Following the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Jordan tweeted, "If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you."
The tweet referenced the search warrant of Trump's property, which HuffPost noted involves "a legal process that would involve investigators convincing a federal judge or magistrate that evidence of a crime would likely be found during a search."
Twitter users quickly fired back with critical remarks. "The fact that the law applies to the president, and not just the rest of us, is a feature of democracy, not a bug," The Atlantic's Yair Rosenberg remarked.
"Thank you, House Judiciary GOP, for summarizing succinctly the principle of 'the rule of law': the law applies to everyone, even a former President," replied Twitter used Julia Loffe.
"Yes, if you break the law and steal top secret documents from the White House and commit some of the most heinous crimes in American history, this too can happen to you," added government watchdog Medias Touch. "That’s a GREAT precedent! That’s called justice."
"If I stole classified documents from the White House (allegedly), I certainly hope they'd do it to me," Twitter user Bob Cessa added. "Please explain why they shouldn't, a-holes."
Jordan has made several demands that FBI Director Christopher Wray appear before Congress to explain the bureau’s decision to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Wray, a 2018 Trump appointee, did address the press Wednesday in Omaha but not on any potential appearance before Congress.
Instead, he focused on Trump’s accusation that the agency could have planted evidence in the search stating, “I’m sure you can appreciate that’s not something that I can talk about so I’d refer you to the department.”
“Any threats made against law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI, any law enforcement agency, are deplorable and dangerous," he added.