Male brains don’t respond to images of infant faces like female brains do, study finds

A new study recently published in BMC Neuroscience indicates that female brains respond differently to pictures of newborn infants as compared to male brains on average. Women’s brains tend to show more activity in areas related to facial recognition, attention, and empathy. This research may contribute to an understanding of male and female parenting differences and how to help men be more responsive to their infants. For infants to get their needs met, the caregivers around them must be able to understand their nonverbal signals. These emotional signals consist of facial expressions and nois...

