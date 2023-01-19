New neuroscience research identifies a respiration-related brain network

A recent neuroimaging study has identified a link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats. The findings, which have been published in the journal eLife, suggest that breathing might modulate neural responses across the brain. “Breathing is an essential physiologic process for a living organism,” said study author Nanyin Zhang, the Lloyd & Dorothy Foehr Huck Chair in Brain Imaging and director of the Center for Neurotechnology in Mental Health Research at Penn State. “Scientists know that respiration is controlled by the brain stem, and the breathing process can modulate neural ...

Science