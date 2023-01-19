New neuroscience research identifies a respiration-related brain network

A recent neuroimaging study has identified a link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats. The findings, which have been published in the journal eLife, suggest that breathing might modulate neural responses across the brain. “Breathing is an essential physiologic process for a living organism,” said study author Nanyin Zhang, the Lloyd & Dorothy Foehr Huck Chair in Brain Imaging and director of the Center for Neurotechnology in Mental Health Research at Penn State. “Scientists know that respiration is controlled by the brain stem, and the breathing process can modulate neural ...
Nazi gold sparks Dutch village treasure hunt
January 19, 2023
Muddy holes dot the ground in a Dutch village where a map allegedly showing the location of Nazi loot buried in World War II has triggered an invasion of treasure hunters.
"It really fires up the imagination," smiles Klaas Tammes, president of the foundation that owns the land in Ommeren in eastern Gelderland province at the centre of the search.
The Dutch National Archive unveiled the hand-drawn map in early January, featuring a tell-tale red 'X' believed to mark the spot where German soldiers stashed their hoard.
Documents held along with the map include testimony that the Nazis buried four ammunition boxes filled with jewellery, precious stones and gold coins, believed to be worth 11 million euros ($11.9 million) at current value.
"That means that all kinds of people have come to Ommeren to search for it," says Tammes, 74, the former local mayor, inside his home built on the remains of a former Nazi headquarters.
"But it hasn't been found."
Detectorists descend
The Nazis allegedly looted the treasure after the bombing of a bank in Arnhem in 1944, but are then believed to have buried it after the Allied "Market Garden" offensive near the town.
A few steps from his home there are muddy holes from the excavations, along a tree-lined path and a shallow ditch consistent with the drawings on the map.
So many people armed with metal detectors have flocked to the quiet village in recent days that the local municipality brought in a ban, and police began to move on treasure hunters as soon as they arrived.
But some persist.
"Our interest was immediately aroused," says Hendrik Hingstman, a detectorist whose father Lammert is one of the many who have come to Ommeren.
Hendrik and Lammert are convinced they have found the spot where the treasure was buried using a dowsing rod, a wooden stick sometimes wielded in the belief it can locate underground water.
They hope to obtain a permit to excavate soon.
National Archives spokesman Erwin Tuil said the "interest was unprecedented."
Documents show at least three unsuccessful attempts to find the treasure in the spring of 1947 following the testimony of Helmut Sonder, a German soldier who said he was involved in hiding it.
'Disturbed earth'
Several scenarios could explain the failure of those earlier excavations, according to Dutch officials. One is that the loot is a figment of the soldier's imagination, although he was deemed credible at the time.
Another is that it could have already been found and taken, either by people involved in hiding it in the first place, or by people who took part in the initial investigations.
Archival documents refer to a final search in August 1947 during which investigators noticed "disturbed earth" before being approached by two American officers.
"There is therefore also a chance that the Americans beat them to it," said Tuil.
Tammes said he believed the treasure was real "but that it might have been excavated after the war or... at the end of the war".
"But there is no evidence so we keep looking. This story will keep going for a while," he said.
The tide of treasure hunters is meanwhile a source of curiosity for the villagers.
"The last few days we also see a lot of police enforcing if people start digging here in the woods," said Aart van Ommeren, 65, who is retired and helps out at a second-hand bookshop.
Teunis Kramp, 69, who volunteers at the local museum, said it was "nice we're on the map for a while".
"Maybe people will come back and have a look for the treasure this summer, but I don't give them much chance."
© 2023 AFP
Nikki Haley schemed with Jared and Ivanka to replace Mike Pence as Trump's VP: new book
January 19, 2023
Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to get herself named as Donald Trump's vice president, according to a new book.
Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo's new book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, alleges that Haley "played" White House chief of staff John Kelly by securing a personal Oval Office meeting but, in fact, bringing Kushner and Trump's daughter along with her, according to excerpts obtained by The Guardian.
“As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option,” Pompeo wrote. "I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America.”
Pompeo was serving as secretary of state at the time and Haley was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump denied rumors in 2019 that he was planning to replace Mike Pence with Haley as his running mate for the 2020 election.
Another recent book, Donald Trump V. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President, by New York Times reporter Mike Schmidt, claims the former president considered Haley for several high-ranking positions but ultimately ruled her out because he thought she had a "blotchy" complexion.
Sundance film fest finally returns to mountain
January 19, 2023
Indie filmmakers and Hollywood stars have packed their snow boots and are heading to the mountains of Utah for the first time in three years, as the in-person Sundance festival returns Thursday.
Co-founded by Robert Redford, and held in wintry sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of 7,000 feet (2,150 meters), Sundance's screenings and panels are a key launching pad for the coming year's top independent and documentary films.
Recent editions have been forced to take place online due to Covid, and Sundance is now the final major film festival to reemerge from the pandemic.
Despite -- or because of -- headwinds facing the market for films aimed at adults and arthouse movie theaters, suspense has been growing among returning Sundance veterans and first-timers alike.
"They're very excited," said program director Kim Yutani, of the filmmakers selected to present their projects in this year's 110-strong movie lineup.
"At the end of the day, that moment when the work meets the audience is something that we all really cherish.
"The trepidation of the filmmaker before the screening, being in front of that audience, experiencing the reaction and the Q&A, and all those things -- there's no substitute for that."
Documentaries are typically Sundance's bread-and-butter, and this year Jason Momoa narrates "Deep Rising," an eye-opening and unsettling look at the race to harvest the ocean seabed for rare metals under the guise of furthering the "so-called green revolution."
Dakota Johnson lends her own star power to "The Disappearance of Shere Hite," narrating the astonishing but forgotten story of the author of "The Hite Report" -- a pioneering survey on female sexuality that sold millions of books but triggered a furious, misogynistic backlash.
On a similar note, "Judy Blume Forever" charts how the US author introduced a generation of young girls to puberty and sex, but came under attack from conservative activists.
Supermodel-actress Brooke Shields, singer Little Richard and actor Michael J. Fox are also the focus of documentaries.
Other timely and prominent themes in the documentary lineup include films about Ukraine and Iranian women.
"Iron Butterflies" is an avant-garde reflection on the downing of Flight MH17 by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, and how the lack of consequences for those responsible connects up to today's war – which is itself the subject of "20 Days in Mariupol."
Deeply personal documentary "Joonam" follows three female generations of US-based director Sierra Urich's Persian family, as she struggles to embrace the culture, history and language of the ancestral homeland she yearns to visit.
Feature films "The Persian Version" and "Shayda" also explore the stories of women in Iran and its diaspora, at a time when the country has been rocked by protests over its strict female dress code.
Hollywood stars
While Sundance skews to low- and mid-budget films, dozens of Hollywood stars will make the trek to Park City for a number of high-wattage premieres.
On Thursday's opening night, "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will attend the world-first screening of "The Pod Generation," a near-future social satire in which a company has invented a detachable womb, enabling couples to share their pregnancy.
Later in the week, Anne Hathaway stars in "Eileen," about a young secretary working at a prison who befriends a glamorous counselor with a dark secret.
Emilia Jones returns to the festival that first played her best picture Oscar winner "CODA," with "Cat Person," adapted from a famous New Yorker short story, and "Fairyland," based on a best-selling memoir about San Francisco's AIDS crisis.
And Yutani predicted audiences will be "stunned" by Jonathan Majors' intense and transformative performance in "Magazine Dreams," set in the dangerously competitive world of amateur body-building.
Some Sundance movies have already been acquired by major studios, while many more will hope to launch bidding wars in Park City if they are well-received by festival audiences.
But in a supposed new era of belt-tightening for the likes of Netflix and Warner Bros, who have curtailed the seemingly infinite splurges on streaming content of recent years, the focus could be more on the filmmakers themselves.
"It's exciting for us to be introducing so many new filmmakers," said Sundance CEO Joana Vicente, noting that many first-time feature directors previously debuted their short films at the festival.
"I think we have established a bit of a pipeline, so that by the time they make their first feature, that they are poised to have a moment at Sundance," said Yutani.
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival runs January 19–29.
© Agence France-Presse
