New psychology research links childhood betrayal trauma to secondary psychopathy in adulthood

A new study has found that people who reported suffering betrayal trauma in childhood were more likely to exhibit psychopathic and callous traits in adulthood. Dissociative experiences were found to mediate this association. The study was published in the Journal of Trauma and Dissociation. Psychopathy consists of a set of behavioral traits that are often observed together in individuals. These are serious, chronic antisocial behavior, lack of empathy, bold, and disinhibited behavior that is paired with charming, but exploitative behavior. Scientific studies of psychopathy have, so far, mostly...

Science