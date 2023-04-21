New psychology research links childhood betrayal trauma to secondary psychopathy in adulthood

A new study has found that people who reported suffering betrayal trauma in childhood were more likely to exhibit psychopathic and callous traits in adulthood. Dissociative experiences were found to mediate this association. The study was published in the Journal of Trauma and Dissociation. Psychopathy consists of a set of behavioral traits that are often observed together in individuals. These are serious, chronic antisocial behavior, lack of empathy, bold, and disinhibited behavior that is paired with charming, but exploitative behavior. Scientific studies of psychopathy have, so far, mostly...
For customer support contact
support@rawstory.com
. Report typos and corrections to
corrections@rawstory.com
.
Stories Chosen For You
That, too, is coming to an end, according to the Washington Post. The outlet reported that the settlement is not yet finalized.
"The agreement — which still must be approved by a federal judge — will probably bring to an end the Ghaisars’ frustrating, more than five-year quest for justice, and add them to a long line of families whose loved ones were shot and killed by police and who had to settle for financial compensation after the government refused to bring criminal cases," the article states.
The Washington Post further reported that the deal calls for $1.25 million to be sent to their lawyers, and the rest sent to Ghaisar’s family.
“We are grateful to have reached a mutual resolution to end the litigation and we hope that closing this long chapter brings some comfort to the family," a Justice Department spokesman said, according to the Washington Post's report.
CONTINUE READING
Show less