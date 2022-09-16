Race influences Trump supporters’ willingness to punish white-collar criminals, study finds

Supporters of former President Donald Trump desire harsher punishment for a Chinese-American man who committed bank fraud compared to a white man who committed the same crime, according to new research published in the Journal of Experimental Criminology. “One result we found especially surprising was that individuals who supported former President Trump were much more likely to support the use of deportation for punishing bank fraud when the individual convicted of the offense was Chinese-American,” said study co-author Michael Reisig. But why study how the race of a white-collar criminal inf...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Elon Musk’s friends begged him not to buy Twitter: ‘Oh my god — another huge problem’
September 16, 2022
Elon Musk's friends worried the tech mogul already had enough problems on his plate before offering to buy Twitter.
Several of the Tesla CEO's friends privately advised him against buying the social media company after they realized he was actually serious about the acquisition, and now Musk is trying to back out of the $44 billion agreement after ignoring their advice, reported Axios.
"I think I had the reaction of most people," said LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman who worked with Musk in the early days of PayPaul. "It was like, 'Oh my God, another huge problem. He's already dealing with a large number.'"
Hoffman's venture capital firm Greylock declined Musk's offer to co-invest in Twitter, but he declined to criticize his friend's move into social media.
READ MORE: 'Surprising his lawyers went along with this': CNN legal expert thinks special master ploy may blow up in Trump's face
“I was one of the people who thought you couldn’t do both Tesla and SpaceX and clearly was wrong," Hoffman said. "Elon’s right that Twitter needs innovation.”
Other sources close to Musk told Axios they don't doubt his sincerity about removing restrictions on content, and they agree he has the ability to improve the platform, but they're concerned that dealing with unforeseen issues related to Twitter will distract from more important issues -- including SpaceX and Tesla.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Former Trump adviser had 'chilling' prediction for second term — and compared him to a velociraptor in Jurassic Park
September 16, 2022
On Friday, The New Yorker's Susan Glasser reported that a senior national security official had a dire description of how bad a second Donald Trump term would be if he wins back the presidency in 2024.
"Writing the book, though an exercise in looking back, did offer some strong hints about what another four years of Trump in office might look like," wrote Susan Glasser. "I am thinking in particular of a chilling conversation I had with a former senior national-security official who regularly observed Trump in the Oval Office. The official compared him to the velociraptors in the movie 'Jurassic Park,' horror-movie monsters who proved capable of learning while hunting their prey — a terrifying fact the audience learns when one of the predators chases a child into a kitchen by turning the handle to open the door."
It's fairly easy to predict what Trump would do in office, argued Glasser, because many of his deepest-held convictions were consistent through his first four years. He has consistently signaled he wants to withdraw from NATO, for example — and use the Justice Department to go after political critics.
"In the fall of 2020, he even explicitly demanded that the Justice Department jail Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, weeks before the election," wrote Glasser. "'Where are all the arrests?' he tweeted on October 7th, 2020. We are on notice. He will try this again if given the chance."
IN OTHER NEWS: Watch: Slur-spewing Tennessee alderman spars with reporter — and defiantly says he's running for mayor
And to help him facilitate all this, Trump has plans to decimate civil service protections to stack the government with yes-men. In particular, he could restore an executive order that classifies most federal employees under a process known as "Schedule F," which allows the president to dismiss them at will — something that violates the intent of civil service reforms stretching back to the 19th century to prevent presidents from trading government jobs for favors.
"The man who finished his Presidency with a total of 30,573 false and misleading claims while in office, according to the Washington Post’s fact-checking project, is not going to suddenly return to power as a truthteller," concluded Glasser. "He will seek vengeance and vindication. He will run the same plays again and again. He will find aides and advisers who will do his bidding, unlike the faithless traitors who surrounded him before. The velociraptor will have learned to open the door."
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Surprising his lawyers went along with this': CNN legal expert thinks special master ploy may blow up in Trump's face
September 16, 2022
CNN legal analyst Paul Callan had nothing but praise for retired Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed this week by Judge Aileen Cannon to serve as special master to oversee documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
However, Callan also found himself surprised that Trump lawyers would agree with Dearie, who has a reputation for fairness.
Specifically, Callan called Dearie "an excellent choice" and said that it was "very surprising that Trump lawyers went along with this."
"He is a FISA judge, has been involved in some rulings that were adverse to Trump in prior investigations," said Callan. "He is a fair guy, he is a bright guy, he can take fighting parties and get them together and settle cases. Tremendous respect."
READ MORE: GOP candidates 'in a pickle' after they realize swing voters don't buy Trump's election lies: CNN panelist
Callan also predicted that Dearie would not let Trump and his lawyers play games with the aim of stalling or delaying the DOJ's investigation into the documents Trump had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"He will get it done fast, that's my bet," he emphasized.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Legal expert thinks special master ploy may blow up in Trump's face www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}