At a Save America rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump boasted about how many people showed up to participate in his failed January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

"I never knew the cameras – because this took place right from the – they never want to show how massive our crowd was. You know the biggest crowd I've ever seen? January 6th. And you never hear that. It was the biggest," Trump proclaimed.

Watch a clip from the event below:

'They never want to show how massive the crowd is': Trump continues to boast about Jan 6.

Trump, who is facing multiple criminal investigations into his suspicious activities and behavior during his final days in office, then repeated his Big Lie about the 2020 election. Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in a landslide and has had more than sixty court challenges rejected for lack of merit.

"And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election," Trump said. "It's the biggest crowd and you never hear that."

According to a December 23rd, 2021 Newsweek report, around 120,000 individuals flooded the National Mall on January 6th. That figure was six times higher than what the Park Police anticipated before the day's events.

A disillusioned conservative voter posted a testimonial that was shared by the Republican Accountability Project on Twitter over the weekend lamenting the political poison with which former President Donald Trump has toxified the GOP.

"I don't actually believe there is a Republican Party at this point. I think we have a Trumplican party, and like many other Republicans, I consider myself politically homeless," said the woman, who identified herself as Brenda. "There is nothing that I see in today's Republican Party that even remotely resembles the values, you know, the ideals, everything that I believed in that led me to join the Republican Party, all of that's gone. Where is the honor? Where is the integrity?"

Brenda and many others like her place the blame for the GOP's descent into darkness squarely on the actions of Trump, his vitriolic rhetoric, and his Make America Great Again movement's exploitation of right-wing racial animosity toward American society.

"What Trump did," Brenda explained, "is he took the hate, he took the ugly, he took the bigotry and the racism, and he laid it out on the Resolute Desk and he stamped the presidential seal all over it."