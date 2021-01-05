WATCH: Hundreds of mostly maskless Trump supporters hug as COVID truther brags ‘It’s a mass-spreader event!’

Washington, D.C. has been besieged by MAGAites this week who have traveled from across the country to show their support for President Donald Trump. At one rally on Tuesday, the speaker, a coronavirus truther, directed hundreds of mostly maskless attendees closely-packed together to turn and hug each other.

"I'm going to give everyone three action steps, and we're going to peace out – I'm going to peace out," the unknown speaker tells the crowd. He then claims the coronavirus models, tests, and even cases are "fake," which is false.

"Gee, they're grabbing your freedoms," he continues.

Apparently, in an effort to prove his lie, he says, "turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don't know. Go hug somebody. Spread it out. Mass spreader. It's a mass-spreader event! It's a mass-spreader event!"

"There you go, hug it out," he adds.

Attendees were only too happy to comply.

The U.S. has suffered over 360,000 coronavirus deaths, and more than 20 million cases – including more than 190,000 new cases just yesterday.