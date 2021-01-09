Trump tweets ‘we will not be silenced!’ from US government account – Twitter immediately deletes tweet

<p>It found that fatigue or muscle weakness were the most common symptoms, while people also reported sleeping difficulties.</p><p>"Because Covid-19 is such a new disease, we are only beginning to understand some of its long-term effects on patients' health," said lead author Bin Cao, of the National Center for Respiratory Medicine.</p><p>The professor said the research highlighted the need for ongoing care for patients after they have been discharged from hospital, particularly those who have had severe infections.</p><p>"Our work also underscores the importance of conducting longer follow-up studies in larger populations in order to understand the full spectrum of effects that Covid-19 can have on people," he added.</p><p>The World Health Organization has said the virus poses a risk for some people of serious ongoing effects -- even among young, otherwise healthy people who were not hospitalized.</p><p>The new study included 1,733 Covid-19 patients discharged from Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan between January and May last year.</p><p>Patients, who had an average age of 57, were visited between June and September and answered questions on their symptoms and health-related quality of life.</p><p>Researchers also conducted physical examinations and lab tests.</p><p>The study found that 76 percent of patients who participated in the follow-up (1,265 of 1,655) said they still had symptoms.</p><p>Fatigue or muscle weakness was reported by 63 percent, while 26 percent had sleep problems.</p><p>The study also looked at 94 patients whose blood antibody levels were recorded at the height of the infection as part of another trial.</p><p>When these patients were retested after six month, their levels of neutralizing antibodies were 52.5 percent lower.</p><p>The authors said this raises concerns about the possibility of Covid-19 re-infection, although they said larger samples would be needed to clarify how immunity to the virus changes over time.</p><p>In a comment article also published in the Lancet, Monica Cortinovis, Norberto Perico, and Giuseppe Remuzzi, from Italy's Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri IRCCS, said there was uncertainty over the long-term health consequences of the pandemic.</p><p>"Unfortunately, there are few reports on the clinical picture of the aftermath of Covid-19," they said, adding the latest study was therefore "relevant and timely".</p><p>They said longer term multidisciplinary research being conducted in the United States and Britain would help improve understanding and help develop therapies to "mitigate the long-term consequences of COVID-19 on multiple organs and tissues".</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
