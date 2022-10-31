Bannon threatens DOJ and Garland on report GOP expects Trump indictment 'weeks' after midterms

Republican aides on Capitol Hill and GOP strategists are expecting the U.S. Dept. of Justice to indict Donald Trump within weeks or months of the November election, which is just eight days away. Some are warning if that is the plan it should be sooner rather than later. Former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon claims if the former President is indicted DOJ will be defunded "immediately" and Garland could face impeachment.

The Hill reports those "Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum."

“A couple of weeks after the election, I assume that Garland will indict Trump,” an unnamed "veteran Republican aide" told The Hill, a right-leaning website, which adds they were "expressing a sentiment shared by several other GOP aides and strategists. "

One strategist identified as Vin Weber told The Hill, “I think an indictment is a bad idea, but I think that Garland is under such political pressure by the Democratic left that it may well happen.”

Stressing this opposition to an indictment of Trump, he added: "If it’s going to happen, though, it should happen as soon after the [midterm] election as possible because it complicates everybody’s plans: Biden’s plans, Trump’s plans, every other Republican’s plans."

“If this is going to happen, it’s not in anyone’s interest to prolong this process until the presidential process for ’24 is underway and drop this like a bomb into the middle of an already established presidential field,” he added.

On the far right wing social media site Gettr, convicted criminal Steve Bannon threatened if the Dept. of Justice does indict his former boss, it will be defunded "immediately."

"Two Action Items," the bombastic far-right extremist and purveyor of conspiracy theories told supporters, "the DoJ will be Defunded immediately and Articles of Impeachment on Garland and his inner circle will be accelerated…. An Indictment of President Trump will NOT stand …"

Bannon, who is facing a separate indictment for fraud, has been sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress, and is expected to appeal.