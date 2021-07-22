Barack and Bruce publishing book based on podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are releasing a book in October based on conversations from their podcast, the publisher Random House said Thursday.

Like the podcast of the same name, "Renegades: Born in the USA," out worldwide on October 26, will see the pair ruminate on the state of America and their "enduring love" for it, "with all its challenges and contractions."

The podcast released this year has seen the duo wax poetic on themes including racism, music and masculinity.

The book will also feature handwritten lyrics from rocker Springsteen along with annotated speeches from former president Obama.

"Over the years, what we've found is that we've got a shared sensibility. About work, about family, and about America," writes Obama, according to an excerpt of the opening pages.

"In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that's given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America."

Acquisition of the podcast was a marketing coup for Spotify, which has focused on podcasting as a growth driver since 2019, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars.