Barack and Michelle Obama will attend presidential center groundbreaking in Chicago’s Jackson Park Tuesday: ‘This is not your grandparents’ presidential library’
President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama (Screen capture)

CHICAGO — Five years ago, then-President Barack Obama chose Chicago’s Jackson Park as the future site of his presidential center, stirring the South Side with the promise of long-overdue transformation and the distinction of being the place where the story of the nation’s first Black president and first lady is told. On Tuesday, the Obamas will return to Chicago and at last kick off construction during a ceremonial groundbreaking with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Obama Foundation announced Friday. The celebration follows a protracted journey that began in 2016 and,...