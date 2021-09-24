Barack and Michelle Obama will attend presidential center groundbreaking in Chicago’s Jackson Park Tuesday: ‘This is not your grandparents’ presidential library’

"You've disgraced this country in the eyes of the world and my inclination would be to lock you up, but since the government isn't asking me to do that... I won't," said Walton, referring to sentencing guidelines that did not request prison time for Mariotto, who pleaded guilty to a single charge of illegally parading or protesting in the Capitol.

Nonetheless, Walton warned Mariotto to keep his nose clean.

"I find it outrageous that American citizens would do what you did, so you better walk the straight and narrow, sir, you understand?" he asked.

"I do, your honor," he replied.

Walton went on to explain why he took the attack on the United States Capitol building so personally.

"It was an attack on our government, and I love my government," he said. "This government has been good to me. To see somebody destroy, or try to destroy, the Capitol is very troubling to me."