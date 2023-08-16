‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ as WB’s highest-grossing domestic release
Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." - Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS

It’s not just a Barbie world but a Barbie record, now that Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has overtaken “The Dark Knight” as Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic film. The news comes just after the pink-as-can-be Margot Robbie vehicle surpassed $537.5 million at the U.S. box office, less than a month after hitting theaters July 21, Variety reports. The Oscar-winning Batman flick, released on the same weekend in July 2008, raked in $536 million in domestic box office receipts. This isn’t the first record “Barbie” has achieved since its highly anticipated release. “Barbie” surpassed 2019′s “Captain M...