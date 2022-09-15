Barclays forecasts contraction in fourth quarter for major economies

(Reuters) - Global growth is heading for an "increasingly synchronous downturn", economists at Barclays said on Thursday, citing a deepening energy crisis in Europe, continued lockdowns in China and tightening financing conditions across economies. Barclays forecast a slowdown in global growth to 2.2% in 2023 versus 2.8% this year, and warned that it expects advanced economies to contract in the fourth quarter with zero growth next year. Global growth stood at 6.3% in 2021. Central banks globally have been rapidly tightening monetary policies, on the heels of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that e...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Mike Lindell announces he's suing the FBI: 'Everything I had was in that phone'
September 15, 2022
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced on Thursday that he is suing the U.S. government and the FBI because his phone was seized as part of a grand jury investigation into Colorado election meddling.
Lindell told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon that he was employing "the best lawyers in the country," including Alan Dershowitz.
"What can we do with the seizure of my phone and this FBI corruption?" Lindell said. "We are suing -- you're hearing it here first, everybody -- we're suing the United States government and the FBI."
The pillow executive contended that his constitutional rights had been violated.
"My First, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were broken," he said. "We're not going to put up with this. We're not going to be the Gestapo like in Nazi Germany."
"Take a phone away of a private citizen, their company phone!" Lindell complained. "And their hearing aids, everything else. Everything I had was in that phone! All these businesses. MyPillow, MyStore, FrankSpeech, passwords to be able to do money wires that I can't do right now. Those aren't in any cloud!"
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice
CONTINUE READING Show less
US retail sales see surprise bounce in August
September 15, 2022
US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday.
Americans flush with savings have been a key driver of the US pandemic recovery and the Federal Reserve is keeping a careful eye on economic data as it battles to quash red-hot inflation without tipping the world's largest economy into recession.
Retail sales last month rose 0.3 percent compared to July, to $683.3 billion, the Commerce Department said.
But while the headline gain was much better than the flat result economists had projected, the figure for July was revised down to show a 0.4 percent drop, so the August increase means the total remains below the level in June.
The 3.0 percent jump in auto sales was the main factor behind the increase, and when that segment is excluded, retail sales would have declined 0.3 percent, according to the report.
Gasoline stations saw sales drop 4.2 percent following weeks of declining energy costs.
US gas prices at the pump soared in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, but in recent weeks have been trending down and have fallen by more than $1 a gallon after hitting an all-time high of over $5 in mid-June, squeezing family budgets.
Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
"Households continue to spend, supported by strong job growth and rising nominal incomes. However, households face headwinds from elevated inflation that is not yet showing any significant sign of abating," said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.
The data are seasonally adjusted but do not take into account changes in prices, so as costs rise, a shopping dollar does not stretch as far and American families have had to use more of their earnings on staple goods.
The latest consumer price data showing widespread inflation has solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a third consecutive three-quarter-point interest rate increase at its policy meeting next week.
The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter point increases in June and July after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1 percent in June.
While the annual pace slowed to 8.3 percent in August, Fed officials have made it clear they will continue to hike borrowing costs until inflation moves down.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
Miami school district says it denied Pulitzer play due to racy scenes. Others say censorship
September 15, 2022
MIAMI — Days after the Miami-Dade County School District denied students from attending Miami New Drama’s production of Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Anna in the Tropics,” school officials pointed to lines and imagery they considered to be “sexually explicit” or inappropriate for school-aged children. Among the examples cited were comments between characters, such as “I would’ve shot the son of [expletive] a long time ago,” and a stage note that referenced lovemaking on top of a table. There’s also a description “of what lovers do” and a violent passage in which a character reads fr...
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}