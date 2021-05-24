BBC will ‘review’ editorial policy after Princess Diana interview investigation

Andrew Gailey, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles outside Manor House on Prince William's first day at Eton College in Eton, Berkshire, England, on Sept. 16, 1995. - Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/TNS
The BBC said Monday that it will explore steps to make sure there are no more Martin Bashir-sized scandals. Days after an independent inquiry ruled that Bashir’s 1995 interview of Princess Diana was achieved using “deceitful methods,” the British TV network announced it will “review the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial policies and governance in detail.” “As a Board we believe that the BBC is a different organization today, with different and stronger governance, as well as improved processes,” the network said in a statement. “Nevertheless, Lord Dyson’s report speaks to historic failings ...