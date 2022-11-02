Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in

In one email "from Chesebro to Eastman and several others sent on Dec. 31, 2020, Chesebro argued that [U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence] Thomas would 'end up being key' to asking the high court to overturn then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win in contested states."

The Post states the email also says, "they should 'frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt.'"

Politico's Kyle Cheney sums up the scheme.

"Chesebro made the plan explicit: Get any remotely favorable ruling from a federal judge — not to win outright but to embolden GOP state legislatures, Congress or Pence to reverse the results."

Politico's reporting includes copies of the redacted emails, and adds: "Chesebro contended that Thomas would be 'our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress.'"

“I think I agree with this,” Eastman replied.

"Eastman," Politico notes, "an architect of Trump’s last-ditch bid to subvert the 2020 election, once clerked for Thomas and had corresponded with his wife, Virginia, in the weeks before Jan. 6."

"[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5," Chesebro wrote in one email, "ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress."

Richard Signorelli, a former Asst. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) blasted both the Supreme Court Justice and his far right wing activist wife, Ginni Thomas.

"They had a damn insider on SCOTUS who they thought would help them overthrow our democracy," Signorelli tweeted. "He's married to a deranged MAGA cult member. He won't even recuse himself."

Former Harvard Constitutional Law professor Laurence Tribe blasted Chesebro.

"We now learn that Ken Chesebro saw Justice Thomas as Trump's 'only chance' to stop the 2020 election from being duly certified. Such abhorrent abuse of an attorney's license to practice law should be strictly disciplined and perhaps criminally prosecuted," he tweeted.

Attorney and writer Rachel Solar, pointing to the Politico article asks: "When is it enough???? His wife is an insurrectionist He refuses to recuse He's the Trump election-denial go-to? Come on."

Journalist Helen Kennedy goes one step further.

"Hey look! It wasn’t just critics of the Supreme Court who thought Clarence Thomas was corrupted - Trump’s lawyers said so too in secret emails just revealed."