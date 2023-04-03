Behind closed doors DeSantis quietly turns U.S. into majority permitless gun carry nation

Early Monday afternoon the United States of America became a majority permitless gun carry country, as Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill quickly passed through the legislature with little time for pushback.
DeSantis frequently holds press conferences and bill signings, often at schools, often surrounded by little children as he tries to advance his "parents' rights" campaign. But on Monday, the governor who many are expecting to formally announce a White House run soon, shunned the cameras and the kids, opting for a quiet, closed-door signing. A tweet from the NRA appears to show DeSantis signing the bill surrounded by their "representatives."
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison accused DeSantis of "standing shoulder to shoulder" with the NRA, which it says was "invited" to the signing.
The signing comes exactly one-week, almost to the minute, of the Nashville school mass shooting, when three nine-year olds – about the same age of school children DeSantis has often surrounded himself with at signing – and three adults were shot to death by an assault-weapon-wielding gunman.
"The NRA applauds Florida for becoming the 26th state to adopt the vital Constitutional Carry legislation," an NRA executive said in a statement to Fox News. "This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense."
"There were already 25 states that had permitless or 'constitutional carry' laws on the books," Fox News explains, "meaning Florida tipped the U.S. into becoming a constitutional carry-majority nation."
Giffords, the anti-gun violence organization founded by former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, slammed DeSantis.
"Governor DeSantis just signed permitless carry into law behind closed doors, probably because he knows it’s dangerous & unpopular," the group said on social media. "This bill was rushed through the legislature—and DeSantis signed it quietly with the NRA’s support and against Floridians’ wishes."
Hillsborough County, Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren blasted the move.
The new law goes into effect July 1.