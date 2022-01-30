Beijing Winter Olympics start Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know, athletes to watch
Mariah Bell reacts after skating in the Ladies Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. - Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Miami Herald breaks down what you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics: 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS — When: Feb. 4-20 (Opening ceremony airs at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4) — Where: Beijing, China — TV: NBC, Peacock. Prime-time coverage begins each night at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. on Sundays). On Feb. 13 it will air before and after the Super Bowl. 10 Team USA Athletes to Watch— MARIAH BELL, 25, Westminster, Colo., Figure skating After eight tries, the 25-year-old figure skater finally won her first U.S. championship this month, becoming the oldest woman to hold the title since 1927. She will be the oldest...