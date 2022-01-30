Beijing Winter Olympics start Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know, athletes to watch

He then called the prosecutors "racist" and said claimed that if they do something that is illegal then he wants to see his supporters conduct massive protests in "D.C., New York and Atlanta."

It was a thread in the rambling speech that prompted many to think that Trump was clearly nervous about the cases.

"He seems to be inviting mob action against officers of the law if he turns out to be at legal risk. Pretty dangerous," said Bill Kristol.

See the full comments below: