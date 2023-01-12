Belarus detains former presidential candidate

(Reuters) - An opposition politician who stood against long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko in the controversial 2020 presidential election has been detained, his team said. Andrei Dmitriev, 41, an activist who leads an anti-Lukashenko social movement was detained in the capital Minsk on Wednesday, according to a message posted on his Facebook page. The reason for his custody was not yet known, it added. There was no comment from authorities in Belarus on the detention. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in the 2020 vote, which was marred by claims of voter fraud and harsh repre...
'Race is irrelevant' in American life: Critics say new Arizona schools chief's far-right views are 'out of touch'
January 12, 2023
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.
With a Republican-controlled legislature, and a Democratic governor, it’s unclear what he’ll be able to accomplish.
Horne, 77, beat incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman in the midterm to reprise his role as superintendent of public instruction, a seat he previously held from 2003 to 2011.
His No. 1 focus in his return to the position, Horne said during Hobbs’ inaugural ceremony last week, was to return the Arizona Department of Education to a focus on academics and to increase test scores.
During a State of Education address to the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, Horne shared his department’s new mission statement: “The Department of Education is a service organization dedicated to raising academic results and empowering parents.”
High-stakes testing and school take-overs
As part of that mission, Horne wants to reimplement a standardized test that all students in the state must pass before they can graduate high school. Passing the Arizona Instrument to Measure Standards test, or AIMS, was a graduation requirement until 2015, when the legislature passed a bill lifting the requirement.
The bill to nix the requirement was backed by Republicans, who argued that administering the test needlessly wasted money and didn’t result in better education for students. On Wednesday Horne said the test was a way to hold students accountable.
During a recent meeting with Hobbs, Horne said that the governor didn’t express opposition to the idea of reinstating the test. A Hobbs representative told the Arizona Mirror that the governor or her spokespeople couldn’t answer questions about Horne’s plans before this story was published.
In another effort to boost academic performance, Horne said his administration was busy creating teams aimed at working with failing schools to help them improve. He added that, if failing schools don’t improve, the state should have the option of taking them over, something that almost happened to a handful of Arizona schools in 2008, during Horne’s previous term as superintendent.
Legislation considered last year would have allowed charter schools to take over failing district schools, though the measure ultimately failed to become law.
Beth Lewis, director of Save Our Schools Arizona, said that bringing in outsiders who are not from the community to take over schools like the ones threatened in 2008 was not a good idea. Those schools had large numbers of students living in poverty, and some were on tribal lands.
“It’s a bad look and bad practice,” Lewis said. “There’s no way that Governor Hobbs will let that happen.”
Horne also told lawmakers he wants to get rid of bilingual education for English language learners, something he worked on during his previous stint as superintendent. He prefers a switch to English immersion, which he said significantly improved English proficiency for students in the program.
The superintendent touted his administration’s efforts to deal with a backlog of parents who had applied for the state’s new, expanded school voucher program. He said that 171,000 parents had applied for the program and were waiting for approval when he took office, with some who had been waiting for months.
On his first day in office, Horne said his team approved 25,000 of those applications, worth $22 million in payments toward private schools and other non-public educational institutions.
Lewis, who led a campaign against the voucher expansion, said she found it worrisome that the Department of Education approved so many applications in one day, saying it’s unclear how that could be done while vetting the applications and private educational institutions set to receive the voucher funding.
“How could they approve that many in one day?” Lewis said in an interview with the Mirror. “It’s wild to me.”
Discipline
Horne raised some eyebrows during his Jan. 5 speech at the public inauguration ceremony when he promised a “return to traditional discipline.” During an interview with the Arizona Mirror, Horne clarified that he does not believe in corporal punishment, but was referring instead to suspensions and expulsions.
“When a kid gets suspended or expelled, believe me, it gets the parents’ attention, and I know that from 24 years of experience,” Horne said.
Black and Native students in Arizona are already suspended at higher rates than their peers.
But Horne said he’s heard from teachers who are getting little to no support from their administrators in dealing with students who get out of hand, saying that administrators tell teachers to help students use their social emotional learning skills or to participate in restorative justice programs. Horne doesn’t believe either of those strategies work.
“You can learn in a classroom where kids behave,” Horne said. “If you let them get away with anything, it degenerates into anarchy. Kids want structure, but they’ll test the teacher, and if the teacher’s not being supported with discipline, they become helpless and the kids get out of hand.”
After listening to Horne’s speech to the Senate committee, Lewis said that he was “out of touch” with what’s going on in Arizona schools today.
“His plans are authoritarian and discipline focused, punitive in nature, and are not what kids need to help them thrive,” she said.
Horne told the Senate committee that, especially after the devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year that left 19 students and two teachers dead, he wants to see a police officer or armed guard in every Arizona school.
In addition to upping the stakes when it comes to punishments, Horne also wants to get rid of social emotional learning — at least in its current form — and to nix what he says is critical race theory being taught in Arizona schools.
“Social emotional learning has been a front for critical race theory,” Horne told the Mirror.
Critical race theory is a concept created by legal scholars positing that racism is embedded in the structures of society, and is not simply the result of individual bias. But CRT has turned into a catchall term that critics use to describe any sort of teaching about race.
There is no evidence that the high-level academic concept is being taught in Arizona schools.
Republicans in the state legislature tried and failed last year to pass a bill banning CRT in Arizona classrooms. In 2021, a similar law was passed as part of the budget, but the Arizona Supreme Court ruled it and many other provisions were unconstitutionally shoehorned into the annual spending plan.
As evidence that CRT is being taught in Arizona classrooms, Horne sent the Mirror screenshots from a lesson in an English class at an Arizona high school that asked white students to consider their privilege, providing the example that they have the option of ignoring racism if they choose to.
“We need to teach kids that we’re all individuals,” Horne said. “We’re all brothers and sisters and we need to treat each other as individuals and that race is completely irrelevant.”
When asked if he had considered that race wasn’t irrelevant to the lived experiences of Black and Hispanic students, Horne said, “Race is irrelevant in the way we judge other people. People have different experiences, but I don’t believe that this is an oppressive society or a racist society. I’m very much against that kind of curriculum that teaches kids that they’re victims.”
He added that he’s been told that students are being asked to classify themselves as either the oppressors or the oppressed and that white students are “supposed to feel guilty 24 hours a day. And the kids who are minorities are supposed to think they can’t really achieve anything because the system is against them.”
While Horne said he doesn’t believe in social emotional learning as it was taught during the Hoffman administration, he did say he wants students to be “taught to be kind to one another.”
He plans to substitute social emotional learning with a program called Character Counts, used in schools when he previously had the superintendent job. Character Counts includes six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, citizenship and caring.
“We try to do that in a way that doesn’t detract from academics,” Horne said, by building the lessons into the existing academic structure.
Lewis said she found it “devastating” that Horne failed to mention mental health during his remarks to the Senate committee, noting that families are struggling to pay for food and housing, making life extra difficult for some students.
“Test scores won’t improve if kids aren’t well fed, well taken care of and not traumatized,” she said.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Former Identity Evropa state coordinator runs for city council in Oklahoma
January 12, 2023
Judson Blevins’ enthusiasm in the month preceding the August 2017 Unite the Right rally was irrepressible. Writing in all caps in one of the private channels set up on the gaming chat platform Discord to plan for the white supremacist gathering, he wrote, “DAMN I’M GETTING EXCITED IS IT AUGUST 12TH YET???!!!”
Blevins announced in that chat that he would be one of four or five Oklahomans present, and that he would be “flying the original state flag of Oklahoma,” while lamenting it was replaced with the present design featuring an Osage buffalo-skin shield and seven eagle feathers reflecting the state’s Native American heritage.
In November, Blevins announced that he’s running for one of the six seats on the Enid City Council, representing the city of about 51,000 people in northwest Oklahoma.
The Enid News & Eagle reported Blevins’ alleged history of white supremacist organizing earlier this month, citing a 2019 report from Right Wing Watch that identified Blevins as the former state coordinator of Identity Evropa.
Identity Evropa was founded in 2016 by Nathan Damigo, a Marine Corps veteran and convicted felon, who modeled the organization on European identitarian groups while targeting white college-aged men for recruitment. The Anti-Defamation League describes the now-defunct Identity Evropa as a “white supremacist groups that is focused on the preservation of ‘white American identity’ and promoting white European culture. They promulgate the idea that America was founded by white people for white people and was not intended to be a multiracial or multicultural society.”
In 2017, Identity Evropa became increasingly aligned with Richard Spencer, representative of the suit-and-tie brand of white power organizing. Damigo delegated organizing duties for Unite the Right to Elliot Kline, who worked alongside primary organizer Jason Kessler to plan the event. Kline, whose former girlfriend testified that he was obsessed with exterminating Jews, was found liable in a default judgment for conspiring to engage in racially motivated violence, and a federal jury later ordered multiple neo-Nazi defendants to pay $25 million to plaintiffs injured in the rally.
Kline was expected to succeed Damigo as the leader of Identity Evropa following Unite the Right, but before the year 2017 was out Kline relinquished control to Patrick Casey. Struggling to cope with the fallout from Unite the Right, which resulted in the murder of Heather Heyer, Identity Evropa rebranded under Casey’s leadership as American Identity Movement in March 2019. By November 2020, American Identity Movement disbanded.
As Right Wing Watch’s 2019 exposé noted, chat logs leaked by the media collective Unicorn Riot show Blevins bragging under the codename “Conway” about a banner drop in Oklahoma City and distributing propaganda for the group at college campuses across the state.
In other chats, Blevins praised Brad Griffin, a propagandist for the Southern white nationalist group League of the South, for advocating for the prosecution of a young, Black man who was brutally beaten by white supremacists in a parking garage at Unite the Right, and using triple parenthesis, an antisemitic symbol, to reference various perceived adversaries.
“That old phrase, ‘You will not erase us, you will not replace us,’ — we have to have that attitude,” Blevins said on an Identity Evropa podcast, according to Right Wing Watch. “Every single day we have to have that attitude. We have to be of that mindset and we have to spread our message to other people.”
Blevins could not be reached for comment for this story, but in a statement to the Enid News & Eagle, he dismissed Right Wing Watch’s reporting, writing, “The labels applied to me are the same applied to any American who speaks out against the ruling liberal establishment. I am proud to have served this country honorably and defended our rights in the United States Marine Corps. I am absolutely opposed to the erasure of America’s history and heritage.”
Blevins’ campaign website outlines standard fiscal conservative positions that betray no hint of his past white supremacist organizing, even going so far as to avoid the kind culture-war rhetoric that has become commonplace in the GOP. The Republican city council candidate’s platform is concisely described under four subject headings: “Responsible spending,” “Encourage efficiency,” “Improve infrastructure,” and “Attract industry.” Under “Encourage efficiency,” the issues page reads: “My work ethic was established during the summers I spent roofing with my dad. I learned that jobs must be done well and completed on time. We should expect nothing less than the same from our city departments.”
In a post in the Identity Evropa chats in 2018, Blevins discussed moving back to his hometown to take over his father’s business.
“Today was my last day for a company I’ve worked at for over nine years,” he wrote. “Two months shy of a full decade, in fact. It was a great job and a great company to work for. I enjoyed the work and the people (99% huhwhite). It paid very well and there were excellent benefits.”
Part of his motivation for returning rejoining the family business, in addition to maintaining his father’s legacy, Blevins wrote, was insulating himself against doxing.
“This is also a big step for me in becoming anti-fragile,” he wrote. “I’m certainly not dox-resistant, there are many business relationships that I now have to build in order to weather the storm of being doxed should that ever happen to me. And there’s no guarantee that I will be as successful as my father was. I may fail. But I decided to give up living a content life when I took the red pill. Striving for greatness is part of our history, and it will define where we as a race and as a nation go in the future.”
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders bans word 'Latinx', accused of 'anti-woke' crusade
January 11, 2023
In one of the first seven executive orders she made immediately after taking the oath as the new governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially banned the world "Latinx" from official use throughout the state government, reports NBC News.
Sanders' executive order now makes it mandatory that all Arkansas agencies, departments an offices submit a detailed written review of their current use of the term "Latinx." It forces all state entities to begin using the terms "Latino," "Latina" or "Hispanic."
With less than five percent of Arkansas population being Hispanic, many political insiders feel as this is just a case of Sanders grandstanding for attention.
Scholar Ed Morales, for instance, told NBC News that Sanders is simply pandering to an "anti-woke agenda" guaranteed to get her attention from right-wing media outlets.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Shove it': Mike Lindell snaps at reporters who ask him about smear campaign against RNC rival
The other executive orders signed by Sanders included an educational executive order that prohibits Arkansas schools from instruction about critical race theory, budget and spending modifications and other government operational executive orders. Many of which were the completion of campaign promises to her right-wing constituency.
