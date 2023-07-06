Belarus leader Lukashenko says Prigozhin back in Russia, Wagner deployment unclear

By Guy Faulconbridge MINSK (Reuters) -The mutinous head of Russia's Wagner group is no longer in Belarus and it is not clear if his fighters will move there, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, raising questions about the deal that ended last month's revolt. Lukashenko said on June 27 that Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal that defused the crisis, which had seen the Wagner fighters briefly capture the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then march towards Moscow. But Lukashenko, who brokered the deal, said on Thursday that Prigozhin was...