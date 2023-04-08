Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
Hitler's Youth march in Nuremberg in 1937 (German Federal Archives)

By Will Dunham (Reuters) - Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials in Germany that brought Nazi war criminals to justice after World War Two and a longtime apostle of international criminal law, died on Friday at age 103, NBC News reported, citing his son. Ferencz, a Harvard-educated lawyer, secured convictions of numerous German officers who led roving death squads during the war. Circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed. The New York Times reported that Ferencz died at an assisted living facility in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was just 27 yea...