Berlin far-right demonstrations see low turnout so far
Counter-protest against demo of right-wing extremists in Berlin - Various initiatives and left-wing groups demonstrate against the demo of right-wing extremists and the Reichsbuerger movement who are gathered near the Brandenburg Gate. - Fabian Sommer/dpa
Only a few participants have turned up for Saturday's planned demonstrations by far-right extremists in central Berlin.

"There is very little going on here," a police spokesperson said of the situation at the Brandenburg Gate, where she said about 70 people had gathered.

Police had expected a crowd in the low thousands to come out in Berlin's government quarter, called on by various far-right groups.

About 150 to 200 participants came to left-wing counter-protests in the same area on Saturday.

Police said earlier they would be ready to deploy up to 1,800 officers, depending on how large the protests became.