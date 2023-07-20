Berlin on edge as police hunt for suspected lion on the loose
Animal experts and police officers work in a wooded area in Zehlendorf. A free-ranging predatory cat has reportedly been spotted in the municipality of Kleinmachnow in Brandenburg. Annette Riedl/dpa

A wild animal, believed to be a female lion, was feared to be roaming around the suburbs south of Berlin on Thursday, following a video that a man took showing the presence of a big cat. Reports abounded after the first witness filmed what appeared to be the animal in the bushes on Wednesday evening. Others claimed to have recorded videos of the feline predator chasing and killing a wild boar. The authorities believe the initial witness video is genuine. The sighting generated huge media attention and sent the police and fire brigade scrambling. They searched for the animal with drones, helico...