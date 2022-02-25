Berlin's Brandenburg Gate lights up in Ukrainian colours
The Brandenburg Gate is lit up in the colors of Ukraine in the evening during a solidarity demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Paul Zinken/dpa
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was once again lit up in the Ukrainian national colours for the second evening in a row.

"Berlin stands by Ukraine. We show our solidarity to the people in Ukraine, the many Berlin residents with Ukrainian roots, but also to the many Russians who wish for peace," said Mayor Franziska Giffey.

The landmark is to glow in blue and yellow until midnight (2300 GMT). According to the police, around 2,500 people gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate.