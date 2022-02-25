Berlin's Brandenburg Gate lights up in Ukrainian colours

Judge Donato made the statement Thursday during a hearing in San Francisco on Twitter's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Trump last year, seeking the reinstatement of his account. According to Courthouse News, Donato signaled "a strong inclination" to rule in favor of Twitter's motion.

“You've got a mountain of law saying ‘no' to your First Amendment claim. It’s not clear to me how you are traversing that,” Donato told Trump attorney Marie Fiala.

Trump's attorneys have argued that Twitter acted in concert with Democratic lawmakers to ban him, thereby making the company a "state actor." But Donato rejected that claim.

“It's perfectly fine for a politician to express dissatisfaction with conduct. I'm not looking for what a Democrat said at a committee hearing but an actual threat,” Donato said. “We're talking express threats of government prosecution, some kind of criminal sanction, a taking."

He added that as alleged by Trump, "the threat factor seems pretty low."

“I read, reread and read again your complaint and I’m not seeing any coercive statements by state actors and that is the hook you are hanging your hat on,” Donato said, according to a report on the hearing from Bloomberg.



Fiala, Trump's attorney, reportedly offered to amend her complaint to address the judge's concerns, but a lawyer representing Twitter, Patrick Carome, argued she should not be allowed to do so.

"The allegations are extremely paltry,” Carome told Donato. “Jawboning and haranguing individual legislators — which is what elected officials do — is not the stuff of coercive state action. ... They’ve amended already once. If there was something here to show that Twitter was coerced — that it was not Twitter's decision — they'd have found it.”



According to Bloomberg, "Donato said he would issue a ruling on Twitter’s request to dismiss the suit without specifying a time frame."

"Trump’s Twitter-like social-media platform -- 'Truth Social' -- debuted Feb. 21 with a glitchy start as users complained of receiving error messages and being placed on waiting lists that had hundreds of thousands of people ahead of them," Bloomberg noted.