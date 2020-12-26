Berlin shooting that injured four believed linked to organized crime
Shooting in Berlin - Emergency vehicles of the fire department are parked in Stresemann street after a shooting in the early morning. According to initial information, four people were injured, some of them seriously. - Paul Zinken/dpa

An early morning shooting in Berlin that left four men seriously injured and triggered a large police manhunt is believed to be linked to organized crime groups, the public prosecutor's office said. The gunfire erupted in the western district of Kreuzberg around 4 am (0300 GMT) Saturday, not from the headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD). Residents are believed to have alerted police to the incident. By the time the first responders arrived at the scene, the unidentified assailants had fled the scene. Three injured men were found at the site of the shooting. A fourth wounded ...