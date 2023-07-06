Berlusconi leaves huge fortune to children and friends

The coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi is carried out of the Duomo Cathedral. Berlusconi's last respects will be paid with a state funeral and a day of mourning ordered by the Italian government. Oliver Weiken/dpa
Italy's ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died in June, has left billions of dollars in inheritance to his closest relatives and friends. His two eldest children Marina and Pier Silvio benefit the most, according to a will published on Thursday by Italy's ANSA news agency. The two children from Berlusconi's first marriage will together hold the majority 53% stake in the holding company Fininvest. The firm is the main shareholder in MediaForEuropa (MFE), which used to be called Mediaset and is also the majority shareholder of German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1. In addition, Marina and ...