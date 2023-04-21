Ohio Republican launches Senate campaign by demanding reparations for white people

A far-right Republican Ohio businessman this week announced he is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and called for reparations for white people.

“We didn’t really think of what were the people that came before us. We stand on the shoulders of giants,” declared Bernie Moreno, as Heartland Signal reports.

“We stand on the shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington – this group of people that took on the largest empire in history. That said, ‘No. We will not stand for this,'” he declared, offered no specifics.

“That same group of people, later– white people – died to free Black people,” said Moreno, who appears to already have the support of Donald Trump.

“It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not talked about in schools very much, is it? They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. Name another country that did that, freed slaves, that died to do that.”

“You know, when they talk about reparations, where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people? I know it’s not politically correct to say that, but we gotta stop being politically correct. We gotta call it how it is.”

Moreno ran in 2022 but dropped out of the crowded race of MAGA candidates in a GOP primary won by venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, who was strongly endorsed by Donald Trump. Moreno announced he was withdrawing from the race after meeting with Trump.

A lengthy NAACP resolution makes the legitimate case for reparations for Black people.

“African Americans have been enslaved in the United States from 1619 to 1865 and people of African descent have been murdered, brutalized, made victims of genocide, sexually assaulted and economically depressed based on race in the United States from 1619 through the civil rights movement. Evidence of this systemic racism are still present today. The United States government must atone for the actions in the name of the United States government against Black people in the United States,” it begins – hardly comparable to Moreno’s claim – with much more in the document.