Biden administration proposes rule saying trans athlete bans violate Title IX
A group of attendees listen to a speaker during the# ProtectTransKids rally outside Orlando City Hall on June 1, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. - Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday said it will propose a rule to ensure transgender students can participate in school sports. The proposed rule comes a day after lawmakers in Kansas overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto to block transgender students from participating in girls and women’s sports. The Department of Education’s proposed rule would say that laws like the one passed in Kansas violate federal Title IX laws, which prevent discrimination on the basis or sex, while also allowing some schools to adopt policies that limit transgender participation in sports at the ...