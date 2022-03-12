Biden approves another $200 million in military funding for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden holds a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, from the White House. Adam Schultz/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US President Joe Biden has signed off on another tranche of military funding for Ukraine, amounting to $200 million, the White House says.

This follows the $350 million in aid for the Ukrainian armed forces approved by Biden just two weeks ago, following Russia's decision to invade Ukraine.

According to the US Department of Defence, the weapons provided with that money, including modern anti-tank guided missiles of the Javelin type, have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of last year, the United States has provided §1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to a State Department tally. Earlier in the week, Congress also passed a package of humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine as part of the US budget that amounts to $13.6 billion.