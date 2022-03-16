Biden brings receipts: President blasts Big Oil for ‘padding their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans’

President Joe Biden is blasting Big Oil and he has the facts to prove his case.
It's rare for President Biden to single out any particular group or industry for criticism, unlike his predecessor who seemed to almost daily, but on Wednesday he slammed the fossil fuel industry for price gouging.
"Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden said on Twitter. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31."
"Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans," he added, posting a chart to prove his point:
Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022
Republicans and far-right media have been hammering Biden unfairly, falsely claiming America is no longer energy independent (it is) and blaming him for higher prices at the pump – which he has no direct control over and little indirect ability to impact as well.
Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022