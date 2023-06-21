Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Kanishka Singh KENTFIELD, California/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator and said Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the United States earlier this year. Biden made the remarks a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. "The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was the...