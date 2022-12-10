Biden calls on Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners detained in 2021 protests
People march in the streets and wave Cuban flags in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood during a protest in solidarity with thousands of Cubans who took to the streets in various locations in Cuba, on July 11, 2021. - Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday calling on the Cuban government to release hundreds of political prisoners detained last year during a rare surge in protests across the country. “I once again call for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba who remain in detention following the July 11, 2021, protests,” Biden said. “In the face of oppression, these protesters bravely exercised their fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.” The Biden administration conducted a comprehensive review of Cuba policy aft...