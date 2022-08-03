Biden celebrates abortions rights wins in Kansas as Democrats see midterm message
Joe Biden (Shutterstock)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday night celebrated the failure of a constitutional amendment to eliminate the right to an abortion in Kansas, a significant win for the abortion rights movement in the first popular vote on the issue in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. “Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman’s right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban,” Biden said. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access ...