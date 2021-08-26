Biden clears agenda to focus on Afghan airport attack

"Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) had both been scheduled to appear at Pelosi's fundraiser, which was jointly hosted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee," the Intercept reported. "Their appearance would have created awkward optics for No Labels because the group had been working to project a united front of opposition to Pelosi's legislative agenda, which hinges on a plan to hold back a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in order to maintain leverage over a complementary $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The larger package includes significant tax increases on the private equity barons and other wealthy individuals who fund No Labels, and the group has unleashed a flood of money in order to stop it."

Gonzalez did cancel but Bourdeaux still attended. However, a Gonzalez adviser denied an agreement was made with "No Labels."

It was reported this week that the group of nine Democrats has now become known as the "Sabotage Squad." They attempted to hold the infrastructure plan hostage with a slate of demands, but it appears the only success was the promise of a floor vote by Sept. 27. The reason for the date is unknown as the funds for the project won't begin until the fiscal year.

"What deal?" Pelosi responded when asked about the agreement. "They wanted clarification about how we go forward and that's what we did."

The Intercept reported that the conservative Democrats did a Zoom meeting with large "No Labels" donors, claiming they won a huge victory.

"You should feel so proud, I can't explain to you, this is the culmination of all your work. This would not have happened but for what you built," Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said according to a recording The Intercept obtained. "It just wouldn't have happened — hard stop. You should just feel so proud. This is your win as much as it is my win."

The "No Labels" donors are opposed to any taxes on private equity firms along with "wealthy, corporations, and tax-advantaged" and hedge funds, said the report.

"These No Labels donors are overwhelmingly old, rich and white people, from finance and from Wall Street," said the source who gave The Intercept the video. The person noted that the group only appears concerned about the deficit when it has to do with spending but not on tax cuts. "They don't mind the tax cuts [they got previously]. And they don't talk about 'pay-fors' when it's a tax cut. They only care when it's a program to confront systemic racism that is embedded in the numbers in terms of poverty."

