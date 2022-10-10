Biden condemns Russia's missile attacks and affirms commitment to Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

President Joe Biden blasted Russia on Monday for its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities — and vowed to stand by Kyiv to repel the invasion. “The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.” The president insisted the attacks would not deter the U.S. from defending Ukraine. “These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” ...