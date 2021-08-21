Biden counters right wing critics: ‘Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home’

Addressing the American people for the second time on Afghanistan this week President Joe Biden promised "any American who wants to come home, we will get you home."

"Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," President Biden says while speaking on U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/QNirfhxqgk

— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2021

The President has been attacked for what critics claim was a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as that country fell to the Taliban in just 11 days, a timeframe the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff declared was faster than any intelligence had predicted.

Calling the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan "one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," President Biden declared the "only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America."

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Pres. Biden says on situation in Kabul. "The only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/iZYPZn7bSh

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2021

This is a breaking news and developing story.