Biden pledges the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview if U.S. forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack." Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine U.S. forces, men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: "Yes." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Trump is furious at Ron DeSantis for stealing his ideas and his news cycle from him: report
September 18, 2022
Rolling Stone reported Sunday that former President Donald Trump is not happy with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who some say will use his 2022 win to propel himself to the Republican nomination for president in 2024. DeSantis tried to throw himself into the same stunt that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was doing, shipping immigrants and refugees off to other cities around the country and politicizing it with Fox.
It put DeSantis in a difficult position, commentators said, so he went to Texas to ship their immigrants to Martha's Vinyard instead of immigrants in Florida. One of those was a one-year-old baby. It has become the major news story for the past several days, with immigrant rights groups revealing that the migrants were lied to about where they were going and what was happening. Some were told they were being taken to Boston, others had appointments to appear in immigration courts in Seattle but were shipped to the northeast instead.
Trump is furious, not because of the stunt using human beings as political pawns, but because DeSantis has become a Fox news star, Rolling Stone reported.
"Trump has fumed over all the praise DeSantis’ action has been receiving in influential conservative circles lately," the report said. He "has privately accused DeSantis of doing this largely to generate a 2024 polling boost for himself among GOP voters."
Trump has been trying to use the search warrant executed at his country club in Florida to raise money for a "legal defense fund" and paint himself as a victim. He was also said to be fuming that the whole idea was his and not DeSantis' or Abbott's.
The move by the GOP governors has eliminated the coverage Trump is getting on conservative outlets, which dramatically cuts into his fundraising. It comes at a time that those inside Trump world say the former presient thinks he should be dominating the news. While neither Trump nor DeSantis has declared they're running for president, Trump has indicated he's all in. Trump's biggest ploy to get rid of DeSantis in 2024 could be stopping him this year, but Trump has been unwilling to go that far and it may be to his own detriment as many GOP voters see DeSantis as a more intelligent version of Trump.
According to the reports about 50 Venezuelans and Columbian migrants were tricked into the Martha's Vinyard flight. Most were fleeing socialism and communism, policies that Republicans once opposed at all costs. In the past, Republicans have been eager to accept those fleeing such leaders, but that has changed.
on Sunday, Trump announced he was returning to Florida after being away for several months.
Fox segment goes awry when their doctor refuses to play along with Joe Biden conspiracy
September 18, 2022
The Fox network welcomed on a doctor in an effort to try and diagnose President Joe Biden with senility, an ongoing attack that has largely remained on social media. They played the final seconds of Biden's remarks in London after talking about his conversation with King Charles III about his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and about grief and loss.
When his remarks were, finished he turned to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and asked where they were headed next. Fox turned to Dr. Nicole Saphier to ask about the incident. Ironically, Fox improperly identified her as Anita Vogel, the woman who had previously been speaking.
"As a doctor, what do you see?" Asked Vogel.
"You know, that very small snippet right there could just be the fact that obviously, his wife runs the show and he seems to always just look to her and ask, 'Now what do I do? Just point me to where I'm supposed to go," said Dr. Saphier. "I don't know if we can really draw any conclusions about his mental capacity there."
She went on to refuse to question Biden's mental state despite the commentary from the conservative pundits.
See the clip below:
Doctor won't play along with right wing conspiacy youtu.be
The 2022 version of 'the caravans are coming': Ex-Republican aide says GOP is desperate for winning message
September 18, 2022
In both 2018 and 2020, the Fox networks, Republicans and other conservative outlets claimed that millions of migrants were in a caravan headed to the U.S. and Mexico border to "invade" the United States. Former President Donald Trump even went so far as to send soldiers to the border, where most of them slept in their cars, and puttered around without much to do. Other states sent their state guard soldiers as well.
But after the election was over, the soldiers were called home and the "caravan" story was over. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) even admitted that the `video his campaign used was a lie, but defended it anyway.
The new ploy, according to former Republican Oversight Committee spokesperson-turned Democratic strategist, Kurt Bardella, is the use of state resources to ship refugees and migrants to random places around the country. It began with a threat by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but he's been unwilling to make good on the claim. Instead, DeSantis hired a plan to pick up people in Texas and ship them to the northeast, including a one-month-old baby sent to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been sending busses of migrants to the Fox News headquarters, including children. It was revealed that they were lied to about where they were going.
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, legal analyst for The Nation, Elie Mystal explained that the fact that the people were lied to would give Attorney General Merrick Garland the right to launch kidnapping charges or human trafficking.
But it was Bardella who said that this is a ploy by Republicans to distract from other issues that Americans are actually concerned about, but they don't have winning solutions for. Immigration isn't the top issue on any polls anywhere this election cycle. Yet, the conservatives are searching for a way that they can force it to be the issue using refugees and migrants as props.
"One of the things we need to realize here is that context in which this is happening, the political environment has become very toxic and poisonous for the Republicans heading into the midterms, because of the radical extreme stance on abortion, there assaults on women's rights in America," said Bardella. "How convenient the as the political and start changing they start turning to the stunts. We've seen integrations of this before. Remember last, time there were these migrant caravans? They're invading us, admittedly election ended that story went away from them. This is just taking that playbook on steroids to a whole new level. That's what they're doing they don't want to spend any time talking about their efforts to try to mandate forced birth in this country."
This is more in their wheelhouse, so they're pivoting to figure out how they can make immigration an issue again.
The panel suggested that the reason DeSantis had to send migrants from Texas is that if he sent Venezuelans fleeing communism or the Cubans that continue to come into Florida it would actually hurt him with voters. His only option was to ship another state's immigrants off.
See the exchange below:
The caravans are coming www.youtube.com
