Biden heading to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors
Search and recovery team members check charred buildings and cars in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina

Washington (AFP) - President Joe Biden was heading to Hawaii on Monday to view the widespread damage from the recent Maui wildfires, meet with survivors and fend off political criticism that his government was too slow to respond to the disaster. There were no immediate details on the precise itinerary awaiting Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, or the identities of those they would meet as they arrive nearly two weeks after ferocious, wind-whipped blazes claimed at least 114 lives -- and likely many more. Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said, ho...