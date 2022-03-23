Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden departs for Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European leaders about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions on Moscow that sources said include members of the Russian parliament. Biden leaves the White House at 8:40 a.m. EDT on a trip that will include talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Two sources familiar with the situation said Biden and his team were developing plans to impose sanctions on members of the Russian parliament...