Ted Cruz floats impeaching Joe Biden immediately if the GOP reclaims the House: report
Ted Cruz. (Fox News/screen grab)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) used his "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast platform Monday to reveal that, should the Republicans win back the House in 2022, they will most likely consider articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden immediately.

Citing the 90 percentage mark for winning back the House, Cruz said it was only a matter of time before the party would weaponize their potential power to impeach.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” he told co-hosts Michael Knowles and Liz Wheeler, saying the odds were 90 percent and “may even be higher.”

Cruz continued, “The Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander."

Cruz cited specifics on the potential impeachment proceedings.

“I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment. Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness is President Biden to enforce the border. His decision to just deify immigration laws,” he said. “That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment but there may be others."