Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders and were due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden, as the region tries to navigate the growing rivalry between China and Western powers. Cambodia is hosting the Association of Southeast AsianNations (ASEAN) annual summit and a parallel East Asian Summit, with the regional bloc engaging a host of leaders, including Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. The event is the first in a series of summits i...