Biden invites Ralph Yarl to the White House once he recovers from shooting

Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. - GoFundMe screenshot/TNS/TNS
President Joe Biden has invited Ralph Yarl to visit the White House once the Kansas City teen recovers after being shot last week after he rang the wrong doorbell. “No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence,” Biden said in a tweet Tuesday. “And Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better.” Biden spoke with Yarl and his family Monday evening as national outrage continues over the shooting. Yarl, a Black 16-year-old Kansas City student, was allegedly shot by Andrew D. Lester, a white ...