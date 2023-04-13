Biden Irish tour moves to Dublin for parliamentary address, castle banquet

He then moved on to the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation as the one he feels is a slam dunk for investigators.

"George, before we let you go, the Mar-a-Lago documents case, just based on what we heard yesterday, it's clear that the special counsel Jack Smith is able to do two things at once," host Willie Geist prompted. "Looking at January 6th and also looking at what happened down at Mar-a-Lago, how strong is your sense of the case building now against the former president there?"

"Well, my sense of this case has been almost since the date of the search warrant execution at Mar-a-Lago, that this case is the shortest distance between Donald John Trump and an orange jumpsuit," he began which elicited laughter from the MSNBC panel.

"I still adhere to that view," he continued. "It's just very clear that he -- I mean, if a quarter of what we've read is true, he obstructed justice, he was trying to avoid producing these documents. He lied to his lawyers about the status of the documents so they would, in turn, misinform the government, which is why Judge [Beryl] Howell in the District of Columbia held a crime-fraud exception, applied the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege."

"Therefore, Trump's lawyers are witnesses against him," he elaborated. "If he was moving documents around himself, that he was trying to hide them so he could show them off to people, well, you know, that's obstruction of justice, even apart from the illegal retention of the documents, which he essentially stole from the American people because he just claimed they belonged to him when they didn't," he added.

