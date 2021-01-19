Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America asylum deals: report
A new report cites

Washington (AFP) - US President-elect Joe Biden should immediately revoke deals the Trump administration struck with Central American countries on the handling of asylum seekers, a report published Monday by Democratic senators said. In 2019, the US signed Asylum Cooperation Agreements (ACAs) with the members of the so-called  Northern Triangle of Central America -- El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala -- as part of its policy to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants across its southern border. The ACAs allow foreign migrants who request asylum at the US border -- the majority fleeing violen...