Biden names and shames ‘socialist Republicans’ who voted against his infrastructure bill but are begging him for funding
President Joe Biden spoke about the September jobs report praised by leading economists Friday afternoon, and took a few moments to criticize the "socialist Republicans" who publicly voted against the critical infrastructure legislation that is an important part of his economic agenda, while privately begging him for funding for their districts.

"There's a report, you guys can, as they say, as my grandkids say, 'Google it,' but a report that came out on CNN that says, 'Republicans called Biden infrastructure program socialist.' Then they asked for the money," the President said mockingly.

"And it goes through all the Republicans, the most conservative Republicans, who called it 'socialism,' and how they're asking for it. A guy named Paul Gosar," President Biden said, referring to far-right wing white nationalist U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona.

"He's written three separate letters to the administration, asking for projects in his district," Biden said, appearing to read from the CNN report. "He says they enhance the quality of life and ease congestion, boost the economy."

Biden. leaning into the microphone, told supporters, "Voted against it, says it's all socialism."

"Go down the list. Kentucky Representative Andy Barr."

Mocking the GOP lawmaker he mimicked him saying, "The biggest socialist agenda."

"Three different projects he wants, citing the importance of safety and growth in his district."

"Rand Paul," President Biden continued. "I go down the list. Look it up," he said waving the pages of the report.

"Socialist,' he said mockingly.

"I didn't know there were that many socialist Republicans," Biden deadpanned.

"Think about it. I'm serious," the President urged. "Let's get serious about taking care of ordinary people. Regular people like I grew up. Folks, look, you can't make this stuff up. You got to say, I got to say, I was surprised to see so many socialists in the Republican caucus."

