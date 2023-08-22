Biden names former Obama-era lawyer as White House counsel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden named former federal prosecutor and Chicago lawyer Ed Siskel as his top White House lawyer on Tuesday, saying the former White House deputy counsel would start his new post next month. Siskel served in the White House Counsel's office for nearly four years when Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama, including as deputy counsel, the White House said in a statement. "For nearly four years in the White House when I was vice president, he helped the Counsel’s Office navigate complex challenges and advance the president’s agenda...
Author Michael Wolff has announced the upcoming release of his new book The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, which predicts the end of an era in American media, The Guardian reported Tuesday.
“I have been telling the story of the great power of Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for many years,” Wolff said. “This power is now reaching a natural end and The Fall brings the story to its closing act.”
The book comes in the wake of the network's $787.5m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for regurgitating false claims about the 2020 election. Other claims are still pending, including a $2.7 billion defamation suit from the voting machines company Smartmatic.
“At this very moment, people inside Fox, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and Murdoch HQ in London, are saying to one another, ‘Did you know about this? What’s he got, do you think?’” Wolff said, speculating about what people will think of his book.
Read more at The Guardian.
Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reaches bail bond agreement in Fulton County case
August 22, 2023
Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has entered a $100,000 bond agreement with Fulton County authorities, according to court documents Politico’s Kyle Cheney posted on social media.
Ellis is among 18 allies of the former president who along with Trump were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this month in connection with allegations they engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
Ellis worked with the Trump campaign in the aftermath of the 2020 election but has since faced fierce criticism from Trump supporters for not supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump's economic plan trashed as 'lunacy' and 'horrifying' by experts: report
August 22, 2023
As his legal troubles continued to mount, Donald Trump last week assembled a meeting with his top economic advisers to conceive a trade-focused plan for his presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported.
The meeting, which included figures such as Larry Kudlow and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, focused on how Trump could hit President Joe Biden on the economy in light of recent news showing Biden's economic policies in a positive light.
"Among the ideas they discussed was Trump’s plan to enact a 'universal baseline tariff' on virtually all imports to the United States, the report said. This idea, which Trump has taken to describing as creating a 'ring around the U.S. economy,' could represent a massive escalation of global economic chaos, surpassing the international trade discord that marked much of his first administration," The Post's report stated.
Sources say Trump's advisers are still discussing where to set the tariff rate, but economists say Trump’s tariff proposal is extremely dangerous. Peterson Institute for International Economics President Adam Posen called the idea “lunacy” and “horrifying” and said it would cause the U.S. to lose trust with other nations.
“You’d be depriving American families of an enormous amount of choice, making their lives much more expensive, and putting millions of people out of work,” Posen said.
“It would be a disaster for the U.S. economy," said the American Enterprise Institute's Michael Strain.
"It would raise prices for consumers and be met with considerable retaliation from other nations, which would raise the costs facing U.S. businesses. It would reduce employment among manufacturing workers,” Strain said. “It would be very, very bad.”
Read the full report over at The Washington Post.
